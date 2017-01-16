Teachers Learn About Technology for After School Program

Teachers gathered on their day off, at Preston High School, to learn how they can get their students excited about technology.

As part of the After School Explorers Program held at schools in Preston County, teachers being trained to teach students how to use 3-D printers, Drones, and Junk Drawer Robotics with extension.

"We are very STEM based and we think it's important to help our students learn skills for 21st century jobs and with the new technologies and trends out there, we want to be able to offer our After School Explorer students many opportunities that incorporate technology into their normal learning," said Susie Huggins, After School Explorers Program.

An intern from NASA attended the training to instruct CAD designs that will be used with the 3-D printing.

"It teaches kids computer programming. It teaches them logical sequencing. It shows them that what's in their brain can come out and be a 3-D object. It can help promote their literacy skills and their math skills to make sure that it comes out to be what they had and how they wanted it to look. It's just a lot of great opportunities for them to increase their skill set," said Susie Huggins.

Teachers learned to fly drones using a FreeFlight APP. They watched in anticipation as samples of cylinders and cubes were printed in 3-D. This has the same concept as printing on a piece of paper, but the process takes about an hour and a half.

"But instead of the one dimensional piece of paper, it will have the 3-D components of printing instead so it's kind of some different coding, and a different format. Where you can only do one dimensional printing with paper, Now you're able to do 3-dimensional printing with these types of printers," said Susie Huggins.

"It's very, very, important because technology is the future and if they don't know how to use that technology, they are going to be left behind. It's really good for them to be able to experience this stuff," said Jennifer Sapp, On Site Coordinator for After School Explorers at Fellowsville Elementary School.

All of the skills learned in the workshop will be taught to the kids at the after school program.