27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast Held at WVU

The West Virginia University Center for Black Culture and Research held their 27th annual Martin Luther King Junior Unity Breakfast Monday morning.

The Keynote speaker for the event was Ernest Green, the eldest of the Little Rock Nine, who integrated central High School in 1957.

Edinam Kunazah was presented with the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Award. Shirley Robinson was presented with the Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue the tradition and to honor the life, work, and legacy of Dr. King," said Marjorie Fuller, Director of The Center for Black Culture and Research.

Choir members from the University also sang at the event.