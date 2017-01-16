More Than 100 WVU Students Participate in MLK Day of Service

More than 100 West Virginia University students spent their day off volunteering around the state in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

"I'm not going to lie, when I was younger Martin Luther King Jr. Day was just a day we got off," said Ana-Alicia Leonso, a student at WVU School of Medicine. "As I've gotten older I've come to see it as a memorial for what he stood for and not only did he stand for racial equality but also economic equality."

Students journeyed from Morgantown to Charleston, Fairmont and Grafton, working at soup kitchens, thrift stores, and nursing homes. Students celebrated the opportunity to give back in a day enabled by a federal grant.

"I've never done anything like this before so I'm actually excited," said WVU student Natalia Chambers.