Canaan Valley Ski Area Enjoys the Holiday Weekend

Little snowfall and high temperatures in the Canaan Valley region have not hindered the winter sports season.

Canaan Valley Ski Resort is now in the middle of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month and the weather has not been cooperative. With temperatures well above freezing, getting the snow to stay has been an issue.

With 80 snowmakers running daily, visitors have 24 trails open to use. High temperatures and little snowfall in the mountains has made fresh powder hard to come by but the crew at Canaan have worked hard to keep several tracks open, including the popular tubing hills.

Ski Area Manager Michael Chaney commented on how the resort has been fairing so far in comparison with his previous 17 years.

“December we had record numbers for the season compared to many years back as far as skier count was way up even though we had some bad weather," said Chaney. "In January, we was hoping to have a record January, but with the weather that we have had come in it seems to have effected some of the weekends.”

The ski area hosted thousands of skiers this weekend and hopes to bolster the numbers once the weather starts cooling down.

“It’s been a tough season for ski resorts all over the East coast, primarily because of the weather. I think Canaan Valley and Mike Chaney have done a great of making snow on all the trails and getting as much terrain open as possible, especially for holiday weekends. We would love to have a lot more cold weather,” said Bobby Judy, Race Department Director.

Many school groups have been scheduled throughout the month of January.

Everyone is encouraged to bundle up and stay warm while enjoying the snowy trails.