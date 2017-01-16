Volunteers Needed for 3rd Annual Chocolate Lover's Feast - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Volunteers Needed for 3rd Annual Chocolate Lover's Feast

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Connect

An annual event in Lewis County is looking for help to make it even sweeter.

The 3rd Annual Chocolate Lover's Feast in Weston is asking for volunteers to contribute chocolate creations for the event next month.

The feast is a fundraiser for the Museum of American Glass on Main Street.

Organizers say they hope to see it continue to grow into its third year.

Contact Bell at the New Image Beauty Salon in Weston or the museum for more information on how to donate.  

The feast opens its doors at 12:30 p.m. on February 11.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.