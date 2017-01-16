Hundreds Gather to Pay Respect to Local Family

Hundreds of people gathered today at the Nathan Goff Armory to remember four members of a local family killed last week in a truck accident.

People from as far away as Canada and South Carolina paid their respects to Steven and Theresa Coleman and their children Paul and Abigail Monday at a memorial service.



Another son, Patrick Coleman, remains at Ruby Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Five additional siblings survive their family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at any Huntington Bank location to a trust account for the surviving children.