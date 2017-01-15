March Honors Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

For 19 years, the Elkins community has honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr., by marching the streets.

That Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March and Celebration, which started in 1988, continued on Sunday with the march beginning at the Randolph County Community Arts Center and ended with a program at Farrah’s Dance Studio on 3rd Street in the Dollar Store building.

The owners of the building allowed the group to organize it, after losing their first location nearly caused the event to be canceled.

“It’s important to continue the memory of Dr. King alive, not just Dr. King himself, but what he stood for,” said Melvin Marks, who organized the event with Ann Lawrence, Judy Seaman and Reverend Douglas Lewis. “It’s good to study the past of the journey that our forefathers traveled before us. In doing so we can be better prepared to choose a right path.”

Those who participated sang songs with music provided by Geno Austin, were lead in prayer by Reverend Jeremiah Jasper. The speaker for the event was Dr. David Turner, American History Professor at Davis and Elkins College.

The entire afternoon honored the life of Dr. King, while celebrating how much his work has changed their lives.

“We have advanced,” said Marks. “There’s a lot more to do, but we have advanced thanks to Mr. King and all the men and women who surrounded him and paid the tribute and many of them paid their life just for this moment.”

“Most of the issues are still not solved completely,” added Seaman. “We are still having struggles of different kinds. It’s different struggles than we were having before.”

All four organizers say this event is also to honor and remember those who lost their lives fighting for civil rights.