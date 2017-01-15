Six People Displaced After Fairmont Fire

Six people are displaced after a fire broke out in Marion County on Sunday afternoon.



Crews were called to the scene at 221 Fairmont Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Fairmont Fire Department Chief Ed Simmons said electrical wiring in the basement caused the fire. Simmons said most of the damage was contained to that part of the building, which is used as a commercial property for Perennial Floral. Several apartments are also inside, which sustained smoke and water damage. Simmons said there is no major structural damage to the building.

No injuries were reported but two cats died as a result of the fire.



The Fairmont Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and Fairmont Police Department responded to the scene.