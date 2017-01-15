WVU School of Nursing to Host Free Diabetes Education Session - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU School of Nursing to Host Free Diabetes Education Session

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

The WVU School of Nursing will join the Monongalia County Health Department and the Pierpont Church of the Nazarene's health ministry team to host a free diabetes education session Monday evening.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Pierpont Church of the Nazarene, located off of South Pierpont Road.

The session will feature guest speakers from area healthcare organizations, free diabetes screenings, diabetic-friendly food samples, recipes and door prizes. This event is free and open to the public.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.