WVU School of Nursing to Host Free Diabetes Education Session

The WVU School of Nursing will join the Monongalia County Health Department and the Pierpont Church of the Nazarene's health ministry team to host a free diabetes education session Monday evening.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Pierpont Church of the Nazarene, located off of South Pierpont Road.

The session will feature guest speakers from area healthcare organizations, free diabetes screenings, diabetic-friendly food samples, recipes and door prizes. This event is free and open to the public.