Morgantown Church Partners with Morgantown-Kingwood NAACP for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Program

The Morgantown/Kingwood branch of the NAACP marked the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day early.

They partnered with the Greater St. Paul AME Church on Beechurst Avenue to present a special program.

A highlight of the program was a couple that received a Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award.

Students at the elementary, middle and high-school levels were invited to participate in an essay contest.

"This future belongs to them. Not us anymore, it's theirs. They'll better understand what we were fighting for, maybe they'll continue to fight," said Debbie Robinson, President of the Morgantown/ Kingwood NAACP.

Children that wrote essays and were present were able to recite inserts from their work and receive recognition on behalf of St. Paul's AME Church and the Morgantown NAACP.