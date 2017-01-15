Bingo Games Helping Animal Outreach Project Care for Pets

It was all about the pets in Buckhannon on Sunday for Animal Outreach Project’s annual bingo.

The second annual event began at the Moose Lodge with a craft and vendor show followed by bingo games to win prizes. There was also a silent auction and concessions.

Proceeds went to Animal Outreach Program’s spay and neuter programs and pet food bank, so they can help the community members keep and care for their pets.

“Every single day people are turning their animals over to the pound because they can’t afford them or they’ve had a litter,” said Samantha Atchison with Animal Outreach Project, Inc. “They’ve given away puppies and kittens and someone gets them and they realize they can’t take care of them themselves, so it’s very important for us to help people.”

If you would like to learn more about Animal Outreach Project, you can visit their website www.aopwv.org. They are also on Facebook, just search Animal Outreach Project, Inc. You can also email them at animaloutreachproject@gmail.com. If you would like to give a donation, use that same e-mail on Paypal.