Local Sports Ministry Launches Fundraising For $2 Million Project

"It doesn't matter if you play hard, it just matters if you have fun,” said Brody Reed, participant in the One King Sports Ministry.

And fun is exactly what is had for kids involved in the One King Sports Ministry. This is a local non-profit sports ministry. The program has grown so much that space has become limited for games to take place.

"Our dilemma is, we're growing so much we're almost out of room and so, there are 309 kids in the league this year,” said Ricky Hitt of One King Sports Ministry.

The ministry is pursuing a $2 million dollar project that will allow them to expand into many more sporting activities.

"We want to expand to volleyball, we want to expand to anything and everything that we can to get the Christ message out to the kids and their family as well too. No sports off limit for us,” said Hitt.

A 26,800 square foot facility will be built on four acres of land in Harrison County donated by Horizons Church.

"Two full court basketball courts that can be converted into a soccer, volleyball, you name it. So the whole goal of our ministry is to reach out to the youth, to other individuals, to parents with Christ's message, and sports is basically our vehicle for that,” said Hitt.

The league provides a fun, competitive environment for the kids, with an inner Christ message incorporated at half time.

"We're planting seeds in these kids, that may not be harvested for years to come. But it's still God's work that we want to do. We're planting seeds in these kids now and inadvertently, the parents may not know, we're planting seeds in them. Our half time talks are as much directed to the participants, as well as the kids. So, we're planting seeds. This facility will be for the kids, but we plan to make it a huge impact for Christ in the community as well too,” said Hitt.

The Ministry recently launched fundraising for the project at the first One King Basketball Game Day of the 2017 season. To contribute to the fundraiser you can visit www.onekingsports.org.