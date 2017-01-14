Kansas Man Arrested In Morgantown Stabbing

A Kansas man was arrested after Morgantown Police said he stabbed another man with a knife.



Police said they responded to the Bartlett House at 1110 University Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and found a man who was stabbed with a knife.



Graham Whitlow, 48, of Overland Park, Kansas fled the scene but was found below the South High Street Bridge, according to police.

The Executive Director of the Bartlett House, Keri DeMasi, told 12 News the victim came into the facility to report the incident and request help. DeMasi said she called 911 and assisted the victim in filling out a police report. In a statement, DeMasi added "Bartlett House is saddened to hear of this incident but is happy we were able to assist the victim and that the alleged perpetrator was arrested".



Whitlow was charged with malicious wounding. The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital and was in stable condition at last check.