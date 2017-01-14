Hands-On Weekend Activities Spark Creative Learning

Spark! Imagination and Science Center believes in children learning by exploring, so they are holding special activities to help them get hands-on with science.

“Anything that they can actually put their hands on is ten times more valuable to these kids than it is if they have to sit in a chair somewhere and have a lecture done,” said Jeremy Lyle, who brought his children to the first Hands-On Science Saturday of the year.

There were no boring lectures, just learning, building, and most likely some fun. These special activities give visitors five and older their own space to explore engineering, biology, math, physics, logic and more.

“It gives them a chance to explore their curiosity, maybe away from the little kids,” said Tiffany Martin, Education Coordinator for Spark! Imagination and Science Center. “Things are a little more personalized, smaller scale, and a little more one on one attention from us if they need help.”

The learning is not just for the younger visitors, parents and adults are encouraged to explore too, so the lessons continue at home.

“We’ve been looking for something indoors for the winter time to really get the kids engaged,” Lyle said. “Something more than just a playground cause we do home school, so we look for different unorthodox ways for them to get in their math, science, history and so on.”

“We sometimes have things out that parents maybe recognize as something they have at home,” Martin added. “They can take what they’ve learned and take that home.”

Hands-On Science Saturdays will be happening once a month, and Spark! Imagination and Science Center has other activities planned for this year. They will be holding “Inspire Your Heart With Art” on January 28th and more.

“We’ll also have Pop Shop here that they can explore and play on some musical instruments,” said Martin. “We mini grant from the Governor’s STEM Initiative and so we’re going to be doing STEM programs coming up that kids will get to explore circuitry and robotics.”

For more information on upcoming programs, you can visit Spark! Imagination and Science Center’s website sparkwv.org or call them at (304) 292-4646. They are open from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and are located in the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown.