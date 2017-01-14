Sunday Morning Delays on I-79, Route 50 Expected

Travelers can expect delays on multiple roadways on Sunday due to aerial crossing.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, delays will take place from mile marker 150, just north of the I-79/I-68 split, to mile marker 155, near Star City/West Virginia University.

On Route 50, delays will occur from from mile marker 52, east of the Bulldog Drive exit, to mile marker 54, west of the Doddridge County Middle School exit. This delay will also happen between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers are advised to watch for lane closures, be prepared to stop, and leave extra time for travel.