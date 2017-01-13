Art Exhibit at MAC Raises Awareness About Human Trafficking

The Monongalia Arts Center held an open house for their newest exhibit, "Not on our Watch" on Friday evening.

The traveling exhibit of original artwork comes from people who have either survived Human Trafficking, or who are closely associated with survivors. There are 25 pieces with the works of 14 artists. It also examines the role that healthcare providers have in terms of helping survivors and victims.

Third-year medical student, Terri Davis, recently published two articles on Human Trafficking in the American Medical Association's Journal of Ethics and brought this exhibit to Morgantown.

"The point in bringing it to Morgantown was to try and raise awareness of human trafficking. It's existing all across the world. But unlike what most people think in America, we do have it in America. Half of all trafficking survivors approximately, are Americans. It can happen in Morgantown. It can happen in West Virginia and after talking to some physicians, we suspect it really does," said Terri Davis.

This exhibit will be on display at the Monongalia Arts Center until February 4th. The exhibit was produced by the Hope and Liberation Coalition and Arts and Education Coalition. Their focus is on creating family friendly, upbeat artwork about Human Trafficking and hosting creative events to coincide with it.