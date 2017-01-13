Girl Scouts Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the First Known Cookie Sale

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council Celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girls Scouts on Friday evening.

A huge kickoff was held at the Morgantown Mall this evening for the beginning of the cookie selling season.

More than 150 girls from multiple troops gathered to learn about skills acquired during cookie sales through fun hands- on activities.

These skills include decision making, goal setting, people management, business ethics, and money management.

"What I really love for people to know is that the cookie sale powers the Girls Scout's experiences. The cookies sales pay to go to Jamboree, or to go to New York City, or any of the camping trips that they might want to do. And it's how they pay to do amazing community service projects also," said Suzanne Goralczyk, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

A cookie tasting table was available for all to test out and the new S'mores Girls Scout Cookie was introduced.

Cookie pre-orders can be placed January 13th through February 14th. Booth Sale opportunities run March through April.