Senator Leonhardt to Take Office as Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican State Senator Kent Leonhardt is set to take office as Commissioner of Agriculture leaving his current seat open.

The Senate District 2 Republican Committee has announced the process for filling this vacancy.

Under state law, the committee must submit three eligible republicans to the governor who will then select the replacement.

Anyone who's interested can submit a resume and cover letter to the West Virginia Republican Party by next Friday at noon. Resumes can be submitted via e-mail to drew@wvgop.org, regular mail to P.O. Box 2711, Charleston WV 25305 or via fax to 304-768-6083. For more information visit wvgop.org.