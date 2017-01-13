Lewis Co. FRN Expanding Resource Program for Parents

A local organization in Lewis County works to expand its outreach.

The Family Resource Network looks to hire parent educators for its Parents as Teachers Program.

The program is designed to help parents of kids up to five years old build and improve their parenting skills.

It also helps connect families to resources available to them in the community.

"The social interaction that's desperately needed for young children," said Deanna Palmer, Lewis County FRN. "It, also, is a support system for parents, so they can say 'hey, my child is doing x, y and z, and I have questions about that. What should I do?'"



The FRN is hiring for part-time positions in both Lewis and Upshur Counties. For more information, check out their website.