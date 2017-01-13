Weston Businesses Concerned Over Proposed Tax

In 2016 Weston became one of the most recent cities in the state to gain home rule status, allowing it to tackle issues that affect the city in ways it may not otherwise have addressed. Now the city council is proposing adding a one percent sales tax to most purchases made in the city limits, a move designed to help the city tackle some of its more expensive needs. City finance manager Dodie Arbogast believes the sales tax is one of the better ways to help raise funds.

"There's other taxes we could implement, one of those is a worker tax, a user tax, but then you're only taxing the people who are out there working still. Sales tax seems to be a more fair tax, it's more evenly distributed," Arbogast said.

But some businesses in the city are not happy to hear of the proposal. Staff at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum are speaking out against the proposed tax. Even though they recognize the city's needs, they think it would be too much of a burden on local businesses, some of which are already hard-pressed.

"We understand that Weston wants to do this for several different reasons, road improvement I believe is probably one of the most important reasons, getting rid of some of these buildings that are falling down, but I think there's other ways we can go about that, perhaps working with the county," said TALA Operations Manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason.

Now the city wants to hear from the wider community as they consider enacting the tax increase. Arbogast said much of the funds will go to projects that will help better the entire city in the long term.

"The rest of it comes to Weston, stays in Weston. That's money we're going to use to fix streets, to buy street equipment for the street department, it's to get rid of and purchase and demolish dilapidated buildings," said Arbogast.