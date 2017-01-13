American Red Cross Visits Nearly 30 Homes to Install and Check Smoke Detectors

The West Virginia Region of the American Red Cross teamed up Friday with The Thrasher Group and the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department to help make local homes safer.

The three organizations split up in teams to visit 29 homes to install smoke alarms, educate residents on escape plans and check already existing detectors. As part of their home fire campaign, volunteers visited pre-registered residents homes, providing free installations and education on fire safety.

West Virginia is the fourth highest state for home fire deaths, says Cynthia Hemphill Reehling, chief development officer of West Virginia's affiliate American Red Cross. Reehling added the state's American Red Cross had been notified that their detectors had already saved four lives.

The three organizations spent time today addressing the recent uptick of home fires in the area, especially over the holidays.

For those in need of a smoke detector check or installation, all West Virginians can call and set up an appointment at 304-340-3650. The installations usually take around 45 minutes.