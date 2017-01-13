Two Loss Creek Men Arraigned in Harrison County Circuit Court

Two men were arraigned Friday in Harrison County Circuit Court.

A Lost Creek man, who was charged in the death of his brother, appeared before Judge Thomas Bedell.

Jonas Copass, 19, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Theodore Harper. Copass is accused of stabbing Harper with a sword last August.

Bedell released Copass on a $25,000 bond Friday. Copass had been in jail since his brother died.

Copass is set to stand trial the week of February 27. For more information, check out the original story here.

Bedell also arraigned a man facing sex charges Friday.

Michael Messer, 22, from Lost Creek, is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old relative numerous times between Christmas of 2014 and May 2015.

Bedell scheduled Messer's trial for the week of March 13.

Messer is currently out of jail on bond. The original story can be found here.