Metro Property Management Responds to Attorney General's Lawsuit

Metro Property Management released a statement, contradicting the claims of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in his lawsuit. The company says all their practices have been approved by lawyers and considered valid for years. Both Metro and Morrisey say neither received cooperation from the other to resolve the issue before it went to a lawsuit.

“When you’re trying to effectively charge a fee for something that is or should be included within the base rent, that raises a host of different issues.” Morrisey said at the announcement of the suit on Wednesday. “We saw that with this refurbishing fee, because the Consumer Protection Laws require you to furnish property in a habitable condition.”

That fee is one of several issues at the center of the lawsuit filed against Metro Property Management's parent company, Biafora’s Incorporated. Morissey says his office received dozens of complaints, many of them from college students.

“A lot of these issues come at move-out, because they don’t know when they sign those fees are in there,” said Carrie Showalter with the Student Legal Services office at West Virginia University, who helps students with problems with leases. “When they go to move out then their issue is whether they get their deposit or don’t get their deposit. That’s when we look at those and say we believe these fees are not legal, and if it’s something we can take on we will, but a lot of these issues, larger scale issues, we would send through the Attorney General’s office.

Morrisey says when he received the complaints, and tried to gather evidence to resolve the issue, Metro didn't cooperate.

“We’ve gathered evidence, but in essence, there was no real meaningful compliance with the subpoena,” he said. “I tried to work this out and sit down with the company, but we effectively received no cooperation from them.”

Metro Property Management refutes that assertion in a statement released on Facebook, saying “The Attorney General’s office has refused our efforts to work with him to resolve these disputes; refused our offers to allow him to approve leases; and refused our invitations for him to make comments or suggestions; and simply ignored phone calls and messages to resolve this alleged dispute.”

The state’s largest residential landlord also goes on to say it's not the only one abiding by these practices and that they’re confident they won’t be found guilty of any wrongdoing. Their full statement can be found here.

12 News also reached out to WVU for a comment on this issue. The University had this to say, "WVU reviews its leases and practices to ensure our students are treated equitably and fairly."

Morrisey says he expects this process to go on for quite some time. He offered to sit down with any landlord to make sure current contracts comply with the law.