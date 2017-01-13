Mon Health System Building New Clinic in Fairmont

Mon Health System is making its services more convenient for Fairmont residents.

It recently purchased property along the Fairmont Gateway Connector near the Exit 136 Northbound ramp and plans to build a new outpatient clinic.

The $4.5 million 15,000 square foot three story building will provide primary care, cardiology, radiology, pediatrics, orthopedics, general surgery and more.

Mon Health hopes expanding their care makes patient travel easier.

“We all have like busy lives today and no one wants to spend the whole day going to the doctors,” said Mon Health System President and CEO Darryl Duncan. “We’re trying to make it a little bit more convenient for the patients who want to choose the health system to be able to do that where they live in the local community there in Fairmont.”

The new building is expected to open this fall.