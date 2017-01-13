Randolph County Board of Education to Re-Vote on School Closures

The Randolph County Board of Education will re-vote on the potential closure of two elementary schools after some legal issues surfaced.

On December 16, the Randolph County BOE voted to close Valley Head Elementary School, and on December 19, the county board voted to keep Homestead Elementary School open.

According to the West Virginia Board of Education, there could be some legal issues with the process the board followed to vote on whether to close either school. A spokesperson for the state board said that some residents in the county questioned the procedure due to Policy 6204. They suggested that since the closures were related, due to the transferring of students, both the closure hearing for Valley Head Elementary and the closure hearing for Homestead Elementary should have taken place before a vote was made to close either school.

To avoid legal issues in the future, the state board decided that the Randolph County BOE should go back and vote again now that both closure hearings have already taken place.

The Randolph County BOE will re-vote on the closures on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., during a regularly scheduled meeting at North Elementary School in Elkins.

The Randolph County BOE will then re-present the closures to the state board during the state's February meeting. The state board's spokesperson said the closures will be presented just to ensure procedure was followed. The actual closures are a county-board decision.