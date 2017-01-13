Bridgeport Emergency Management Team To Host a Water Purification & Storage Workshop

Bridgeport Emergency Management team is hosting a Water Purification and Water Storage Workshop. Emergency Management Director Laura Pysz wants to prepare citizens in the event of a disaster situation. In previous years an expo would be held one day a year to inform citizens on resources available. Pysz wanted to focus more toward a hands-on learning experience.

“We have started a series of workshops and this is one in the series. We already had canning and dehydration. So, the one on Jan. 21 is going to be water purification and storage. The whole goal is to teach the citizens how to be prepared in case of a disaster and emergency," said Pysz.

A regular water source can be cut-off or compromised through contamination. The workshop will be heavily focused on how much water to store and which household chemicals can be used to purify water. Participants will also be taught how to use the Life Straw Personal Purification System.

The workshop will be held at Benedum Civic Center and is free to participants on Saturday, Jan. 21 ; to sign up call Laura Pysz at (304) 842-8239.