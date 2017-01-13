Pete Dye Golf Club Ranks 16 on Golfweek's Best Modern Course List

Golf Digest and Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses ranked the Pete Dye Gold Club in Bridgeport in the top 100. Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, the course offers over 250 acres of lush green and 18 wildly challenging holes. One of the masters of the modern era of golf design, Pete Dye worked to transform a former coal mine in the mountains of West Virginia into a stunningly beautiful and engaging course that ranks among his greatest works.

Superintendent Gary Grandstaff can remember the first time he set foot in the valley which would later become the expansive course. “The golf course is just simply one of the special spots in the world when it comes to golf. It really is! I mean, I’d love to have the opportunity to come back here for the very first time. I saw it when it was fields and dirt and totally different than what it is today.”

The course is a collage of Pete Dye’s architecture as it evolved over the years and a resemblance to the influences he brought from previous designs. Crews work through the year to maintain Dye’s standards of excellence.

Last August the Pete Dye Golf Club was purchased by Randy and Rachael Buzzo who are honored to begin a new era. Improvements are set to be made to enhance the club area for members, increase the size of several greens, develop an open outdoor wedding area, and work on a new chipping green is well underway.