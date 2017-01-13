Preston County Board of Education Sues Contractor And Other Companies

The Preston County Board of Education is suing the general contractor, an architect, a subcontractor, and a bonding company over alleged issues with the construction of West Preston Middle School and Valley Elementary School.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Preston County Circuit Court, requests that the court award the Preston County Board of Education "pre- and post-judgment interest, costs, and expenses, including reasonable attorney fees incurred in connection with the suit" and "such other and further relief as is just and proper under the circumstances." It also demands a trial by jury in the suit.

Other contractors had to be hired to correct the work of the parties being sued. The Board of Education names the following entities in the lawsuit: Capitol Valley Contracting, Inc., of Elkview; Architectural Vision Group, Ltd. (AVG), of Cleveland; Lewis Land Professional, Inc., of Wadsworth, Ohio; and Great American Insurance Company, of Cincinnati.