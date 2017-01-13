Fairmont Resident Concerned With Dilapidated Buildings In Her Neighborhood

There is a sense of frustration is one that continues to build throughout Fairmont.

For more than 40 years, Thelma Toothman has lived on Walnut Avenue. Now, she reflects on the way things used to be.

"That neighborhood was quiet and peaceful and I just fell in love with the neighborhood and our home," Toothman said.

Fast forward a few decades and the two houses next to hers start falling apart.

420 and 422 Walnut Street have been vacant for years. Now, overgrown trees block the entrance, paint peels off the sides and in some spots, the roof caves in.

Toothman has witnessed everything from drug users to homeless people going in and out of the abandoned properties next to her home. She said several years ago, a person was found dead inside 420 Walnut Avenue, just two houses down from where she lives.

Toothman said she has been vocal about this issue many times.

"I have told several of the city officials that these houses really did need to come down because they are dilapidated," she said.

But the city does not have the authority to demolish the houses. Instead, that is up to the property owners.

In the meantime, property values in the area will continue to fall.

"It’s terrible how one property can bring down the whole neighborhood and there are lots of conversations that can be had as far as the neighborhood is concerned. People can talk to each other and maybe approach the property owner and try to but it off of that person," said Martha Richards, Program Manager for the Fairmont Planning Department.

City officials recommend anyone living in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue pool their money to buy the properties and demolish them.

Toothman said she just wants things to go back to the way they used to be.