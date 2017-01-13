Fairmont Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Marijuana

A Fairmont man was arrested early Friday morning after police said they found a large amount of marijuana and cash on him.

Michael Brock, 19, was allegedly with a group of people in the parking lot of the Domico Funeral Home, when the Fairmont Police Department received a call that a few men were breaking into vehicles there, according to court documents.

When police arrived on scene, they found Brock in front of the funeral home with two other men. Brock was detained and brought in for questioning, police said.

Brock removed his sweatshirt prior to entering a holding cell, and a black and blue drawstring bag was found by police. Inside the bag, there was approximately 30 grams of marijuana and $150, police said.

Brock is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.