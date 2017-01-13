Bruceton Mills Woman Killed in Route 73 Accident

A Bruceton Mills woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Route 73.

Stephanie Groves, 27, was driving a 2004 Isuzu Grand Vitara eastbound on Route 73, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Groves lost control of her vehicle when she attempted to negotiate a right-hand turn, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Groves' vehicle exited the north roadway edge north of Hopewell Church and struck a utility pole and several trees. It then overturned and came to rest on the driver's side, police said.

West Virginia State Police handled the incident. The Bruceton Mills Volunteer Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.