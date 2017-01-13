Man Sentenced to Prison for Gilmer County Murder

A Calhoun County man, who shot a Gilmer County man because he owed him money, was sentenced to prison Monday.

Adam Couch, 55, of Orma, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to Gilmer County Circuit Court.

Couch shot and killed Delbert King in September 2015 in the Rosedale area of Gilmer County. Couch said prior to the shooting that King owed him money, a witness told police. Couch later admitted to police that he shot King.