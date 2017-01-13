Boil Water Advisory Issued for Norton Lifted

UPDATE:
The Boil Water Advisory issued for the Norton area has been lifted.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the Norton area due to a waterline break.
The advisory was issued by the Norton Harding Jimtown PSD and affects Coalton Pumpkintown Rd. from bridge to the end of Norton.
Please boil water until further notice.
