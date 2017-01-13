Pierpont President Attends White House Healthy Campus Challenge Day

Pierpont Community & Technical College President, Dr. Johnny Moore, has been invited to attend the White House Healthy Campus Challenge Day event at the White House.

The event will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pierpont is the only Community College in West Virginia, and one of only two institutions of higher learning in the state, to participate in the Healthy Campus Challenge.

Dr. Moore feels honored to be able to take part in the White house Healthy Campus Challenge.

“Last night I was walking around our nation’s capital taking in all the history. It’s incredible and now to be able to go to the White House this morning and this afternoon is something I never thought would happen,” said Moore.

Pierpont is also introducing its 40 for 40 initiative.

40 for 40 is an effort to engage employees, students, and communities in healthy lifestyles. Each participant agrees to commit to performing 40 minutes of exercise every day for 40 days.

The White House Healthy Campus Challenge Day events will be streamed live. You can access the streaming by going to www.whitehouse.gov/live.