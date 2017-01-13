Senator Capito Re-Introduces Core Act

Senator Shelley Moore Capito has re-introduced a piece of legislation that would help create opportunities for rural economies.

The Core Act would create economic opportunities by using tax credits in lower income communities.

Capito wants to use the tax credits to provide jobs and stimulate growth in West Virginia.

"It could be revitalizing a downtown building and making it mixed use property," said Capito. "We've seen expansions of hospitals across the country by using these tax credits which is more jobs and better healthcare."

If the Core Act passes, Capito says millions of dollars could make their way to the state.