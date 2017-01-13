College Spotlight: Darhius Nunn

He did it on the biggest stage in high school. Now as the starting point guard at Glenville State, Darhius Nunn is continuing to star.

“He’s just a pure winner,” said Pioneers head coach Stephen Dye.

In the midst of a brutal Mountain East Conference schedule, Nunn says he’s handling the transition to a higher level of basketball.

“I have a different mentality coming into games now," said Nunn. "I’m more ready. It makes it more fun because you’re playing against better competition, so you’re just trying to outsmart the other player mostly the whole time.”

As a freshman, Nunn has appeared in all 12 games, averages eight points per contest and leads the team in assists with 44. But beyond those stats, Dye says Nunn fills a role many freshmen couldn’t.

“We’re putting so much on him right now. To be honest, he’s leading this team as a freshman," said Dye, who's in his eighth season at the helm. "We’re teaching him game-in and game-out, and he’s accepting the challenge.”

Added Nunn: “They kind of told me, 'you’re the point guard, so we look for you to lead,' and after that, it’s been really easy. Definitely, I think, being the point guard, it’s what you’re supposed to want to have – the trust in your teammates for that role – so it’s definitely what I want.”

In his final year at Fairmont Sr., Nunn reached the pinnacle of high school hoops by winning a state championship.Since then, he says he’s created some even better memories. One of them came when he returned to the Friendly City as a Pioneer to take on Fairmont State.

“That was one of my favorite moments," said Nunn. "I couldn’t wait to hear my name called, just to hear the crowd and everything. I kind of got a loud ovation, and then the first play, I got the steal and the score. It was a very good moment, and I can’t wait for it next year.”

So what memories are coming in the future? Nunn says his goal is to compete for another championship at Glenville. Dye thinks that’ll be feasible down the road, as Nunn continues to develop.

“Darhius being here as a freshman, playing a lot of minutes and starting right now – if we can build that and keep that going – we’re looking at having a strong, strong leader by the time he’s a junior and senior," said Dye. "Don’t get me wrong, I still want him to keep getting better and not get complacent because there’s so much more talent left in him that I know we can get out of him. And he works at it. That to me shows signs he’s going to be great.”