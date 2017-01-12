Republican Majority Inaugural Committee Holds Reception to Celebrate Republican Leadership

Thursday evening at Morgantown's Lakeview Resort, an Inaugural Reception was held to celebrate Republican leadership elected throughout the state in this past election.

The Republican Majority Inaugural Committee invited citizens of West Virginia so that statewide elected officials could thank them for their service throughout the campaign.

"These are the people that were in the trenches, knocking on the doors, writing the checks, making the phone calls. Doing all of the grass roots work that's needed. So it's exciting to be here," said attorney general, Patrick Morrisey.

The inauguration is just days away and elected officials will be taking office Monday, January 16th. Secretary of State, Mac Warner said there are good things in store for the state.

"I'm excited, we're bringing an 'A' team into that Secretary of State's Office. We're bringing in a lot of experience at the top levels, in the businesses, with the Chief of Staff, with the outreach program, we're bringing in some very top quality people. So I'm excited for the people to start seeing the changes in the Secretary of State's Office," said Warner.

Current state senator from the 2nd District, Kent Leonhardt, will take seat as Commissioner of Agriculture on Monday.

"We want to make sure that we review all of the regulations, that everybody is being treated fairly, and that we set a stage so that we can grow agriculture in the state of West Virginia," said Leonhardt.

Morrisey believes it was critical to bring everyone together to celebrate big wins that the party had in the fall.

"This is historic. We have four Republican members of the board of public works. We have a new majority in the house and in the senate. And I think it makes a huge difference to bring people together to build on that momentum," said Morrisey.