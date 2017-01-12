Help Needed For Homeless Count in Marion County

Volunteers and donations are needed for Marion County's 2017 "Point-in-Time" count.

Participants will check streets and abandoned homes to count the homeless population

Outreach services will then be offered to people in need.

The count will run from Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.

About 40 more volunteers are needed along with toiletries, food and clothing.

"We can say we have some supplies we'd like to give you and these are the items we're hoping will at least mitigate until an outreach staff can get out and work with this individual one on one and trying to work to get those individuals into housing,”said stabilization social worker Michael White.

If you are interested in participating and/or donating to the Marion County Point-in-Time Count, please contact gary.white@mvahealth.org or join their Facebook group "2017 Marion County Point-in-Time Count.