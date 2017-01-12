Tom Tesar Appointed Elkins Park and Recreation Commission Director

Elkins Park and Recreation Commission appointed a new director in December. Tom Tesar has over 20 years in recreation experience. Tesar was previously appointed as the Recreation Management and Tourism instructor at Davis & Elkins College and before served as the adjunct Hospitality and Tourism instructor and Director of the Outdoor Adventure Program.

Several changes have been made to the parks commission in the last year with the appointment of Assistant Director Josh Hinchman and the appointment of Chris Lee as the manager for the Elkins Recreation and Event Center.

With all the new changes Tesar is looking forward to maintaining an already great presence within the county.

“Phil Gainer and Sam Severino left the program in a really good place and there is nothing that they did that we want to take away. We want to continue that same level of service and activities. I think that’s a good choice. The citizens of Elkins and Randolph County, I think they are happy with the parks system and we want to maintain that happiness and that satisfaction," said Tesar.

Maintaining the 80 acres of parks in Randolph County is a year round job. Work crews have spent the last few weeks to remove brush from River Bend park roadways. The Parks Commission is looking forward to installing new fishing spots and kayaking locations later this year. There are many opportunities for outdoor activities around the county and Elkins Parks and Recreation Commission is working hard to keep current and uphold the standards of the community.