Lowe's Preps for Layoffs as it Transitions into a New Store Staffing Model

Lowe's is prepping for layoffs as it transitions into a new store staffing model according to CNBC.

Sources say Lowe's will be laying off "less than 1 percent" of its employees in the near future. Lowe's workforce totals more than 285,000 employees company wide which could result in 2,850 layoffs.

Lowe's will be shifting some of the job roles and responsibilities of its staff and eliminating some positions. Along with the layoffs, some of the affected workers will be moved into new roles within the company, and others will be promoted.

The new staffing model will be implemented nationwide according to CNBC.

This new staffing model could lead to multiple layoffs in local stores including the two locations in Morgantown, one in Clarksburg and one in Buckhannon.

