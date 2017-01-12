Upshur County Organization Training Recovery Coaches

People from nine different counties in West Virginia gathered in Buckhannon this week to learn how to be a recovery coach. The training, offered by Opportunity House in Buckhannon, aims to teach people how to support people recovering from drug addicting on a more personal basis. It's a method of treatment Opportunity House said is becoming more common around the state.

"Peer recovery coaching is a growing area, growing largely in response to the current problems that we're having with the drug epidemic, especially opiates," said Matthew Kerner, executive director of Opportunity House.

The organization provides a place for people who are recovering from drug addiction to get support as they continue their recovery. The house offers recovery coaches to its clients, and has the first recovery coach certified in the state on its payroll. Some of their current coaches said it's a job that was meant for them.

"I thought it was written for me through my life experience, education, and my own personal struggles, and then to have the ability to not only work with the men and the women, but share my experience, strength, and help with them, it's been wonderful," said coach Randall Brown.

Melissa Levo came all the way from Boone County to learn more about the program. She has a degree in substance abuse counseling, but she said adding the recovery coach training to her skillset will help her and others around the state.

"It's not only just in one or two counties in West Virginia, it's statewide, and the more recovery coaches we get, the better we are to help get these people in recovery," said Levo.