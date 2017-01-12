Philippi City Council to Approve Fire Fee

Philippi City Council is in the process of applying a citywide fire fee. The money will go to maintaining and purchasing fire safety equipment. State policy changes have made the fire fee essential to maintaining the equipment and fire house. The volunteer fire department currently responds to an average of 30 emergency situations per month. Chief David Utt spoke about how the fire fee will be applied and utilized. “Right now the fire fee we are trying to implement is going to affect the city residents of Philippi; it’s going to be inside the city limits. The council has proposed a five dollar fire fee on all utility bills.”

Many cities have already added the fire fees to help supplement the rising costs for training and maintenance. Philippi Fire Department has 30 fire safety certified volunteers. Chief Utt mentioned the cost for maintaining uniforms can come close to $2,000 and many pieces need replaced every 10 years to be in accordance with state policies. The fire department responded to 405 calls last year including: structural and brush fires, car accidents, and some medical emergencies.

Several volunteer fire departments have had to close through the years due to lack of funding and resources. An informal meeting was held earlier in the week and met with a favorable response from the community. For now, the fire fee remains city wide but could potentially benefit the whole county.