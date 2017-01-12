Clarksburg Man Arrested After Alleged Stealey Stabbing

A Clarksburg man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed another man in the hand while attempting to slash his throat.

Steven Denkenberger, Jr., 32, is charged with malicious assault.

The incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on West Woodland Avenue, in the Stealey area of Clarksburg, according to court documents.

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, the victim, Steven Maditz, went to Denkenberger's house to pick up a woman. Upon his arrival, Maditz told police he heard the woman screaming, and when he ran inside the home, he was attacked by Denkenberger, according to court documents.

Maditz had deep lacerations on his left hand when police saw him at United Hospital Center. Police also responded to West Woodland Avenue, where they saw drops of blood outside the home.

Denkenberger denied Maditz's accusations, police said.