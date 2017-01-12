WVU CAFEE Reacts to Volkswagen Indictments

West Virginia University researchers who uncovered the problems with Volkswagen emissions are reacting to the news of indictments of six Volkswagen officials.

WVU’s Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines, and Emissions has been following the legal proceedings closely and Director Dan Carder says he wasn’t surprised by the announcement.

Carder has been consulted to clarify issues with the class action lawsuit and hopes to remain involved as new technology to fix the emissions is proposed.

“Changes in catalyst, changes in software, changes in strategy, so nothing Earth shattering in terms of what they’re implementing in order to change things,” Carder said. “Just revamping what the systems were that were in the field already.”

Carder also says the Volkswagen buyback program is moving along and expects an emissions solution to come sometime this year.

The news of the indictments comes after Volkswagen agreed to pay $4.3 billion in criminal in civil penalties and plead guilty to felonies on Tuesday. These penalties are separate from the $14.7 billion settlement in June for customer payouts and environmental cleanup.