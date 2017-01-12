UPDATE: Woman Dead After Standoff With Law Enforcement in Marion County

UPDATE (1/12/17 at 9:50 p.m.):

One woman is dead after a standoff with law enforcement in Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle tells 12 News a woman barricaded herself inside a home on Virginia Drive in Rachel.

According to deputies, the incident started with a "well-being check", prompted by family members who were concerned about her mental state.

This happened shortly before 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene and approached the front door, she fired a gun inside the house hitting a wall close to where the deputies were standing. Deputies called for backup trying to negotiate with the woman, according to Riffle.

Officials used loudspeakers and yelled back and forth at a safe distance to negotiate with the woman. They also tried to get family members to talk her out to no avail.

After hours of negotiating, the woman started a fire in her bedroom. Deputies said as they approached the house to make an entry, the woman shot herself. According to deputies, the fire was mostly smoke and was put out with a fire extinguisher.

She was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Nearly 30 law enforcement officers from around the region responded to the incident. None of the law enforcement officials were injured in the incident.

At this time, her name is not being released.

UPDATE (1/12/17 at 7:37 p.m.):

According to 911 officials, there was a confirmed structure fire at the home on Virginia Drive, but it was put out by someone on scene.

UPDATE (1/12/17 at 6:20 p.m.):

According to Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, a female is barricaded inside of her home but is not making threats at this time.

Officials believe weapons are inside of the home.

Authorities have established communication with the female and are attempting to talk her out.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department, WV State Police, Office of Emergency and Marion County Rescue Squad are on the scene.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay in their homes and not go outside unless it is absolutely necessary.

More than 30 law enforcement officers have been called to Virginia Drive in the Rachel area of Marion County.

Marion County 911 officials have confirmed that authorities are on scene of some type of "situation." West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police on scene said it was an "active standoff situation." According to the 911 log, it is a "well-being check."

West Virginia State Police and Marion County 911 do not have any additional information to release on the incident at this time.

Streets in the Rachel area are blocked off, and residents are not allowed near the situation at this time.

