Airport to Receive Funding to Boost Runway Extension

The Morgantown Municipal Airport is receiving a financial boost for its runway extension project.

The airport will receive $850,000 in airport improvement funds. This funding is given to smaller airports who keep steady flight numbers despite a national pilot shortage and other issues.

Interim City Manager Glen Kelly says they money will help maintain a safe runway environment by providing for snow plows and paving.

The runway extension will also make landings safer and eventually allow larger plans to use the airport, increasing traffic. He says right now, planes that cannot land in Morgantown must divert to another airport, which could potentially take business away from the city.

“Our number one customer at an airport is the pilot in the cockpit,” said Kelly. “If he can’t land the plane safely, nothing else matters. Of course it trickles down to the customers in the back of the plane.”

Kelly also says the extension will allow more military usage and training at Morgantown Municipal Airport. He expects Air Force reservists and National Guard from North Carolina to come to the airport in April to construct airplane hangars, with more to come in the next five years as they work on the runway extension.

“You know they go worldwide and the training here is conducive to the moderately rugged terrain like they maybe to build an airfield in Afghanistan for example. So they like the fact that the terrain is a little more difficult, a little more challenging.”

In addition to the runway extension, Kelly says they are also working on a 300 acre commerce park near the airport along I-68 to bring more growth to the area.