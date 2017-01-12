WV Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against the State's Largest Residential Housing Business

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit alleging the state's largest, residential landlord charged its tenants numerous fees in violation of the state's consumer protection law.

Metro Property Management is accused of charging tenants a non-refundable fee, in addition to the standard damage deposit, to prepare the residence for its next tenant.

The lawsuit argues that a landlord must deliver a suitable living environment, and any attempt to pass that obligation to the tenant violates the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

"Landlords cannot willfully violate state law to boost their own profits," said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey also said that most landlords comply with this law, and this lawsuit demonstrates his commitment to protect consumers by holding those other landlords accountable.

The lawsuit was filed in Kanawha Circuit Court Thursday against the parent corporation, Biafora's Incorporated.

The lawsuit is also targeted at Metro's alleged convenience and processing fees of $5 to $30, returned check and late fees of $50, an abandonment fee of $200, a hourly fee of $100 for those vacating past deadline, and $25 for every item left behind. The lawsuit also seeks a $5,000 civil penalty for each violation of the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Morrisey seeks a court order demanding Metro Property refund all affected consumers, return all money collected from the unlawful fees, and zero balance any outstanding related accounts while notifying credit bureaus to delete information about those accounts from the consumer's credit record.

Read the full civil complaint here.