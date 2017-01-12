Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE:
Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.
The City of Fairmont Water Department have issued a Boil Water Advisory.
This advisory is due to a water line break on McKinney St. The affected areas include Smith St. and surrounding areas.
Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on January 13 after 10 a.m. to determine if the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.