Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted

By Sarah Valdivieso, Web Producer
UPDATE: 

Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. 

The City of Fairmont Water Department have issued a Boil Water Advisory.

This advisory is due to a water line break on McKinney St. The affected areas include Smith St. and surrounding areas. 

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on January 13 after 10 a.m. to determine if the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. 

