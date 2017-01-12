Athlete of the Week: North Marion's Micah Parrish

Micah Parrish has played varsity basketball at North Marion since his freshman year, and has been a part of three-straight losing seasons. But if he has his way, this year will be a different story.

“He’s stepped up to the challenge, and you know, he just told me, 'coach, I’m tired of losing,’” said Chris Freeman, the ninth-year coach of the Huskies.

Parrish leads an experienced group of six seniors, and has helped the Huskies rattle off seven wins in their first 10 games. He says the Huskies never gave up, even during those losing seasons.



Now, they’re seeing their reward.

“It makes me happy, just to see us doing better," said Parrish. "We’ve had some rough seasons here previously. It’s good to bounce back a little bit, get some wins against teams that beat us in prior years. It just feels a lot better.”

Parrish played a key role in North Marion's win at No. 4 Philip Barbour Tuesday. The senior finished with 19 points, just above his average of 15 points per game.

Parrish’s lightning-quick release makes him a shooting threat from anywhere on the floor.

“If he just gets a little bit of an opening, he’s got the green light to be able to shoot the ball," said Freeman. "He shoots it with confidence, and when that happens, there’s usually a very high success rate.”

But Parrish’s contributions go beyond scoring. As the son of North Marion girls’ basketball coach Michael Parrish, Micah has been around the game from birth. Freeman says that’s allowed him to become a coach on the floor.

“The guys lean on him by the way he just plays," said Freeman. "He plays hard, gets after it, and definitely on the offensive side he’s a scorer, and everyday in practice he goes hard.”

The Huskies will face five more conference opponents in the next 15 days, and in February they’ll meet reigning champ Fairmont Sr. twice. Parrish knows the Huskies will have to keep working hard to position themselves for a run to Charleston.

“When we play a big-time team, like really, really big teams, we’re going to have to step up in those moments," said Parrish. I just want to see how we can step up and play with those bigger teams.”