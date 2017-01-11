UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigators Respond To Fatal Fire in Marion County

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire in Marion County.

911 dispatchers said, several fire departments battled a house fire in Monongah on Wednesday evening.

The fire started at a home around 5:30 p.m. on Little Mill Fall Rd., according to 911 officials.

Officials confirm a 75-year-old woman died in the fire.

Several fire departments responded including: Monongah, Barrackville, Valley, Winfield, Boothsville, Worthington, Shinnston and Mannington. The Marion County Rescue squad was also on scene.

There's no word on what started the fire. Investigators added there were no smoke detectors in the home.

